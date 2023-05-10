WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Suspect in Biloxi spring break shooting arrested

By Robert Ristaneo and Shelby Myers
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the Biloxi spring break shooting that injured five people, including a police officer, has been arrested, according to a law enforcement source.

The source said Dontavis Magee was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Collins, MS and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Magee also has warrants out of Georgia for kidnapping and robbery.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss
Michael Lindsey, the former Gulfport High School Principal, and current Pass Christian School...
Ocean Springs School District confirms new superintendent

Latest News

According to Red Cross, sickle cell anemia is the most common genetic blood disease in America.
American Red Cross brings awareness to sickle cell anemia in South Mississippi
According to Red Cross, sickle cell anemia is the most common genetic blood disease in America,...
American Red Cross brings awareness to sickle cell anemia in South Mississippi
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory...
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading, and defamatory statements’
If the city of Ocean Springs has its way, The Scratch Kitchen will remain closed permanently...
City injuction details multiple police calls to The Scratch Kitchen before fatal mass shooting
Amtrak safety leaders met with local law enforcement, first responders and emergency management...
Amtrak and Coast first responders get on the same track