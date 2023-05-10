WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Student arrested after gun found in his vehicle at school

Although there was no incident, and it is not believed the weapon was brought on campus with...
Although there was no incident, and it is not believed the weapon was brought on campus with the intent to cause harm, Mississippi state law has zero tolerance for weapons on educational property.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested Monday after it was found he had brought a gun to school.

An 18-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on education property.

This comes after school resources deputies of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office found a shotgun in his vehicle.

According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, officers found the gun because the student hadn’t moved his vehicle after a senior prank earlier in the day.

Although there was no incident, and it is not believed the weapon was brought on campus with the intent to cause harm, Mississippi state law has zero tolerance for weapons on educational property.

“We have to be mindful of the fact that possession of deadly weapons on school property is illegal, regardless of one’s intent to do harm,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “Parents should be having conversations with their teenage children, especially those that are hunters, reminding them of the importance of gun safety and the need to keep weapons safely secured at home and off of school property.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss
Michael Lindsey, the former Gulfport High School Principal, and current Pass Christian School...
Ocean Springs School District confirms new superintendent

Latest News

We're back with another Mother's Day Gift Guide. Joining us now from S.F. Alman owner Ferrell...
Mother's Day gift guide with S.F. Alman in Gulfport
Keesler Air Force Base has been hosting The Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games for 35...
Happening this weekend: 2023 Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games
The Hancock County Historical Society is hosting its third annual cardboard boat race. Joining...
Happening May 20: Cardboard Boat Race in Bay St. Louis
Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime...
City injuction details multiple police calls to The Scratch Kitchen before fatal mass shooting