Student arrested after gun found in his vehicle at school

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested Monday after it was found he had brought a gun to school.

An 18-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on education property.

This comes after school resources deputies of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office found a shotgun in his vehicle.

According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, officers found the gun because the student hadn’t moved his vehicle after a senior prank earlier in the day.

Although there was no incident, and it is not believed the weapon was brought on campus with the intent to cause harm, Mississippi state law has zero tolerance for weapons on educational property.

“We have to be mindful of the fact that possession of deadly weapons on school property is illegal, regardless of one’s intent to do harm,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “Parents should be having conversations with their teenage children, especially those that are hunters, reminding them of the importance of gun safety and the need to keep weapons safely secured at home and off of school property.”

