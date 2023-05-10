WLOX Careers
Religious leaders pray for solutions to end violence in the community

Emmanuel Baptist Church is praying for first responders, city officials, and victims of mass shootings.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs religious leaders are looking for spiritual solutions.

Congregation members spoke on issues related to the spike in crime and ways to prevent it.

Pastor Doyle believes one way to start is through prayer.

“When we come to Him not just for our own needs but for the needs of our community, the family member who was taken away, for the others who were injured. That’s not a small thing,” he said. “If we can focus on coming together, praying and lifting high our hope is going to be raised and we’ll see how God is going to work through that in an incredible way. "

Emmanuel Baptist Church will continue to provide prayer services for the community.

