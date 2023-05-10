WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading, and defamatory statements’

Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory...
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory statements’(Associated Press)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has sent a letter to news outlet Mississippi Today, demanding they retract and correct “false and defamatory statements” Bryant claims were made by the organization.

According to a letter sent to Mississippi Today by Bryant’s attorney’s on Wednesday, they write that a “defamatory statement” was made by Mississippi Today’s chief executive officer Mary Margaret White.

This after White said the following during a panel discussion in February:

“We’re the newsroom that broke the story about $77 million in welfare funds, intended for the poorest people in the poorest state in the nation, being embezzled by a former governor and his bureaucratic cronies to be used on pet projects like a state-of-the-art volleyball stadium at Brett Favre’s alma mater.”

The former Mississippi governor argues this statement is defamatory, with the letter claiming that Bryant “did not convert or embezzle ‘welfare funds’ and that Mississippi Today’s ‘newsroom’ did not ‘br[reak] the story’ about Bryant converting or embezzling welfare funds.”

The letter comes on the heels of Mississippi Today’s recent Pulitzer Prize win due to reporter Anna Wolfe’s investigation into the welfare scandal.

Wolfe and Mississippi Today’s editor-in-chief Adam Ganucheau are also mentioned in the letter sent by Bryant.

The letter states that Wolfe and Ganucheau also made ”false and calculated” statements on Wednesday’s episode of Mississippi Today’s podcast “The Other Side,” suggesting that the comments made by the two were made “to gaslight and deceive the public.”

Included in Bryant’s letter to Mississippi Today are a list of demands, including that the organization “publish full-and-fair corrections of White’s false and defamatory statements,” and well as comments made by Wolfe and Ganucheau.

The letter also demands that Mississippi Today publicly apologize for having made “false, misleading and defamatory statements” concerning the former governor.

Bryant gave the publication ten days to make the public retraction.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss
Michael Lindsey, the former Gulfport High School Principal, and current Pass Christian School...
Ocean Springs School District confirms new superintendent

Latest News

Amtrak safety leaders met with local law enforcement, first responders and emergency management...
Amtrak and Coast first responders get on the same track
We're back with another Mother's Day Gift Guide. Joining us now from S.F. Alman owner Ferrell...
Mother's Day gift guide with S.F. Alman in Gulfport
Keesler Air Force Base has been hosting The Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games for 35...
Happening this weekend: 2023 Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games
Today we're giving you an idea for those last-minute Mother's Day reservations. Joining us from...
In the Kitchen with The Blind Tiger