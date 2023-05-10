WLOX Careers
Michael Lindsey named the new superintendent of Ocean Springs School District

Michael Lindesy will become the new superintendent of the Ocean Springs School District after Bonita Coleman retires from her position.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Michael Lindsey was greeted with thunderous applause as parents and teachers welcomed him as the next superintendent of Ocean Springs. Lidnesy will replace Bonita Coleman, who is retiring later this year.

“It’s an honor to not only serve but lead the Ocean Springs School District and I’m looking forward to it,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey has 27 years of experience in public education.

He served as principal in Gulfport High and is currently an assistant superintendent for Pass Christian. It’s something board president Vickie Tiblier said is the kind of experience the board wanted.

“We wanted someone that could really relate to the teachers and students and just the overall staff of Ocean Springs,” Tiblier said. “Because we want to bring everyone back together and want to make sure it’s the community we always had.”

Lindsey said he’s ready to get to work closely with all eight schools in the district.

“Every school district is different,” Tiblier said. “I want to get in to meet the staff and make sure that we get input from staff and the community and do it the Greyhound Way.”

Both Lindesy and Tiblier said now that the search is over, they are shifting their focus to keeping the students first while also maintaining an ‘A’ rating for the district.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to create opportunities for students and do what’s best for students,” Lindsey said. “We’re going to work as a team from the bottom up starting with our staff and teachers and getting our administration leaders involved.”

“We have some great students in Ocean Springs and have some great teachers that teach them too,” Tiblier said. “It takes a village and we’re all here together so that’s what we want.”

Lindsey will start his tenure as superintendent on June 1.

