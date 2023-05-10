WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Lanier’s Gymnastics’ Sadie Rose Joachim brings home three medals from national competition

By Blake Brannon
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Sadie Rose Joachim of Lanier’s Gymnastics brought home some major hardware from the Level Nine Eastern National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida.

She’s coming home with a silver medal in all-around and bronze medals in the beam and floor competitions.

In the regional round she also placed second missing out on first by less than a point.

She says in her second time at nationals she’s learned a lot about what it’s going to take moving forward to keep competing at the highest levels.

“It’s the little things in your routine that matter,” she said. “Like if you have one flexed foot it could be the difference between first and second. You want to be tight and focused. You want to have fun but you want to keep training.”

She says she’ll move up to level ten gymnastics next.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
The alleged shooter has been identified and it cooperating fully with the investigation. No...
One injured following weekend shooting in Biloxi

Latest News

Sadie Rose Joachim
Lanier’s Gymnastics’ Sadie Rose Joachim brings home three medals from national competition
VAC EC SB
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Vancleave vs. East Central (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Three) [05/09/23]
Gulfport Warren Central BSB
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Gulfport vs. Warren Central (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [05/08/23]
Blake Brannon gives us an update on the Biloxi Shuckers Baseball season so far, and looks to...
Biloxi Shuckers Monday Update with Blake Brannon (May 8th)