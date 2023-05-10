Lanier’s Gymnastics’ Sadie Rose Joachim brings home three medals from national competition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Sadie Rose Joachim of Lanier’s Gymnastics brought home some major hardware from the Level Nine Eastern National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida.

She’s coming home with a silver medal in all-around and bronze medals in the beam and floor competitions.

In the regional round she also placed second missing out on first by less than a point.

She says in her second time at nationals she’s learned a lot about what it’s going to take moving forward to keep competing at the highest levels.

“It’s the little things in your routine that matter,” she said. “Like if you have one flexed foot it could be the difference between first and second. You want to be tight and focused. You want to have fun but you want to keep training.”

She says she’ll move up to level ten gymnastics next.

