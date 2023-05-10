WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi

Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly sealed windows, attic ridges, bathrooms and vents.
By Parker Boyd
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Termites are back in town.

The pests swarm at this time of year, and some people are even finding them inside their homes.

The Formosan termite is a species native to South China. This group of termites usually makes a mating flight around Mother’s Day.

Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly sealed windows, attic ridges, bathrooms and vents.

Lucille Rushing Morgan of Biloxi is one resident experiencing issues. She said she discovered termite tunnels in her garage. That’s when she called Redd Pest Solutions in Gulfport for help.

“When they checked, they were surprised that I didn’t have any water damage yet, not that they could see,” Morgan said.

She said it’s important to not take the termites lightly.

“Don’t play around,” she said. “You need to get it taken care of.”

Blake Layton, a biologist at Mississippi State University, said this is the time of year when they begin to surface.

“They’ve been here in Mississippi since about 1984,” Layton said. “They’ve been spreading but they’re more heavily invested on the Gulf Coast.”

He said residents should avoid using lots of indoor and outdoor light.

“They’re strongly attracted to light,” he said. “Even if your house or building is not infested, you can still see a lot of Formosan termites.”

Redd Pest Solutions Operations Manager Ken Davis said residents also need to do their part when it comes to protecting their homes.

“If you see a large number of swarms within the home that’s swarming from inside the house rather than outside coming in, that’s a real alert to get somebody to come out to look,” Davis said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
The alleged shooter has been identified and it cooperating fully with the investigation. No...
One injured following weekend shooting in Biloxi

Latest News

Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
The temporary restraining order will be filed Wednesday, heard in court Friday, and would then...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
Michael Lindsey, the former Gulfport High School Principal, and current Pass Christian School...
Ocean Springs School District confirms new superintendent
She tells us when she gets to the Naval Academy, she plans on studying cryptologic or cyber...
‘Cruzing’ to the U.S. Navy: Coast student ready to set sail after double graduation