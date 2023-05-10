Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Termites are back in town.

The pests swarm at this time of year, and some people are even finding them inside their homes.

The Formosan termite is a species native to South China. This group of termites usually makes a mating flight around Mother’s Day.

Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly sealed windows, attic ridges, bathrooms and vents.

Lucille Rushing Morgan of Biloxi is one resident experiencing issues. She said she discovered termite tunnels in her garage. That’s when she called Redd Pest Solutions in Gulfport for help.

“When they checked, they were surprised that I didn’t have any water damage yet, not that they could see,” Morgan said.

She said it’s important to not take the termites lightly.

“Don’t play around,” she said. “You need to get it taken care of.”

Blake Layton, a biologist at Mississippi State University, said this is the time of year when they begin to surface.

“They’ve been here in Mississippi since about 1984,” Layton said. “They’ve been spreading but they’re more heavily invested on the Gulf Coast.”

He said residents should avoid using lots of indoor and outdoor light.

“They’re strongly attracted to light,” he said. “Even if your house or building is not infested, you can still see a lot of Formosan termites.”

Redd Pest Solutions Operations Manager Ken Davis said residents also need to do their part when it comes to protecting their homes.

“If you see a large number of swarms within the home that’s swarming from inside the house rather than outside coming in, that’s a real alert to get somebody to come out to look,” Davis said.

