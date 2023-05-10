WLOX Careers
IMMS releases four Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into their natural habitat

By Parker Boyd
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Four endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were released back into the Mississippi Sound on Wednesday morning

This comes after they spent months on the Coast being treated at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport.

These turtles came to the Mississippi Coast to be rehabilitated after being rescued out of the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Massachusetts.

Anna Fallon-Pierce was one of the IMMS volunteers chosen to escort them back home. She said it was an honor.

“To be selected as somebody who actually got to put them in the water and see them swim away is a fantastic feeling,” Fallon-Pierce said.

Theresa Madrigal, stranding coordinator at IMMS, said she thinks that if the turtles had not been recovered, they probably wouldn’t have survived.

“They had a lot of different abrasions, things like that,” Madrigal said. “They had pneumonia, so when they first came in, they were on antibiotics and fluids.”

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the world’s most endangered species of sea turtle. They have a lifespan of at least 30 years. They’re the only turtles that nest during the day.

Madrigal said events like these,are a spark plug in the effort to save the sea turtle habitat.

“It is helping to preserve the population. All sea turtles are endangered,” Madrigal said. “It’s very important to save as many of them as possible for us to be a part of that process is very rewarding.”

The organization encourages anyone who catches a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle to call its hotline at 1-88-767-3657.

