Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities have recovered a human fetus from a Mississippi city’s sewer system.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the city pumped its sewer system dry on Wednesday to remove the fetus.

He would not give the location where the fetus was found.

He said the fetus has been turned over to the Prentiss County Coroner’s Office.

The police chief and Coroner Greg Sparks were unable to provide more details Wednesday afternoon.

