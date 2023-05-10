WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Bay St. Louis Police Chief updates prom party deadly shooting investigation

On Tuesday Bay St. Louis’ Police Chief shared his insight into what led up to the moments when gunfire erupted during a prom after-party.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The shock still lingers in Hancock County a week and a half after what was supposed to be a night of fun turned into 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper and 18-year-old De’Arreis Smith losing their lives.

”Nobody expects this, it’s a senseless act,” said Toby Schwartz, Bay St. Louis Police chief. “People go there to celebrate, they’re not going there knowing that possibly a volatile, violent and deadly act is going to take place, or they wouldn’t have shown up.”

On Tuesday Bay St. Louis’ Police Chief shared his insight into what led up to the moments when gunfire erupted during a prom after-party.

According to Schwartz, investigators have interviewed around 40 people who either witnessed the shooting or knew something about it.

Based on witness statements, the accused shooter 19-year-old Cameron Brand was at the party for up to an hour before gunshots were fired.

”There’s a lot of different motives floating around from witnesses, but I’ll say this, obviously he had a beef with somebody while there,” said Schwartz.

The party with as many as 100 people there at a given time had been going on for several hours before the gunfire. Schwartz didn’t say if the teenagers killed and injured were specifically targeted.

”This suspect was not an active shooter, school shooter type. The suspect, from what I’ve heard from the investigative team, didn’t go to this party to go and shoot as many people as they could. However, the suspect did bring firearms and a shooting ensued. Unfortunately, a lot of innocent bystanders were shot, and we had the tragic loss and death of two of them,” Schwartz said.

Even though the suspected killer was captured within hours of the shooting and remains in jail with no bond on the two murder charges, Schwartz said the investigation is continuing and 20-30 more interviews are possible.

”We want to give the community, the families and the students some peace of mind that justice is being sought,” he said.

Schwartz said that currently there’s no evidence to suggest gunfire came from anyone else other than the suspect. No other suspects are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
The alleged shooter has been identified and it cooperating fully with the investigation. No...
One injured following weekend shooting in Biloxi

Latest News

Ocean Springs leaders pray to reduce violence in the community
Religious leaders pray for solutions to end violence in the community
James Williams III makes his first appearance before a judge in the murders of his father and...
More than two dozen state representatives urging the Mississippi Parole Board to reverse decision for James Williams, III
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi