Another warm and muggy night

Few showers tonight. Staying warm and humid.
By Carrie Duncan and Taylor Graham
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain chances will decrease tonight with only isolated showers expected. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Wednesday morning, but it will stay very humid. We could see some patchy fog develop in the overnight and early morning hours.

This warm and muggy pattern will last through the week and probably into summer. We will have the chance of hit or miss showers and storms on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity, so it will feel like it is in the 90s.

Mother’s Day Weekend could be even warmer. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s on the coast, but some inland areas could hit 90. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

