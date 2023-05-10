Another warm and muggy day

We better get used to this warm and humid weather! We’ll heat up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with high humidity. While a few showers can’t be ruled out, most of us will stay rain-free. Tonight will stay muggy, and we’ll only cool down into the low 70s.

Thursday will stay warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon. A cluster of showers and storms from the northwest may pass through that night. If it hold together, there could be some heavy rain and gusty winds.

Friday will be another summer-like day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. Mother’s Day Weekend will remain warm and muggy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day. Only isolated showers are expected.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.