WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Another warm and muggy day

Another warm and muggy day
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We better get used to this warm and humid weather! We’ll heat up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with high humidity. While a few showers can’t be ruled out, most of us will stay rain-free. Tonight will stay muggy, and we’ll only cool down into the low 70s.

Thursday will stay warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon. A cluster of showers and storms from the northwest may pass through that night. If it hold together, there could be some heavy rain and gusty winds.

Friday will be another summer-like day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. Mother’s Day Weekend will remain warm and muggy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day. Only isolated showers are expected.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary restraining order prevents the restaurant from reopening for 10 days. Next, the...
Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Chayse Harmon was 19 years old when he died in a mass shooting in Ocean Springs at a packed...
Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss
Homeowners are beginning to see them in their houses. They can get into homes through poorly...
Invasive termite species swarms through South Mississippi
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

Another warm and muggy day
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
A wet wake-up Wednesday. Feeling hot later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Another warm and muggy night