Amtrak and Coast first responders get on the same track

Amtrak safety leaders met with local law enforcement, first responders and emergency management...
Amtrak safety leaders met with local law enforcement, first responders and emergency management officers so everyone will be on the same page when Amtrak trains begin rolling through South Mississippi later this year.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Promoting safety partnerships with local first responders and getting ahead of the game when it comes to potential emergencies was the order of the day Wednesday.

Amtrak safety leaders met with local law enforcement, first responders and emergency management officers so everyone will be on the same page when Amtrak trains begin rolling through South Mississippi later this year. They said networking and having safety plans in place are important in case there’s trouble on the tracks.

“It’s one thing to get the knowledge, it’s another thing to know who you’re working with,” said Chief Pat Sullivan with the Harrison County Fire Department. “The mutual aid aspect of this is very important. No one department anywhere can handle a huge disaster or a huge incident where you have multiple people and problems.”

In other words, you don’t want to be handing out business cards in the middle of disaster response.

“We’re building relationships across the Gulf Coast through meetings like this and those we had with the police chiefs,” said Marc Magliari, Amtrak spokesman. “We want people who are emergency responders along the Gulf Coast to have as much familiarity with our vehicles as they have with the cars traveling down I-10.”

The goal is simple, getting everyone on the same page and on the right track.

