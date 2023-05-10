WLOX Careers
Alligators take a dip in Dauphin Island waters

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Alligators went for a dip off Dauphin Island!

FOX10 News has pictures and videos of an alligator, or maybe multiple, swimming in the Gulf very close to shore.

Video showed an alligator slithering into the dark waters on the west end of Dauphin Island. Officials with the island coast guard confirmed it was an alligator.

Tourists know they’re around.

“You’ve got the mainland right over here, and I’m sure there are alligators up in there,” said Louis Bartet. “As a matter of fact, I just went into the bird sanctuary, and there was a sign, do not feed the alligators or something like that, so they are around here, I’m sure.”

More pictures showed a gator coasting onto the Dauphin Island shore, enjoying the warmer waters.

Bartet is a wildlife photographer shooting on the island, and he said he loves the animals but keeps a good distance.

“That’s why I’ve got this big lens, so I can stay out of their way, and not just for fear, but this is their territory,” he said. “I don’t want to get in their way and interrupt their lifestyle.”

Purple flags flew high, warning swimmers of dangerous marine life spotted in the waters.

Though some say this doesn’t stop their vacation.

“I’d probably still get in the water,” said Noah Knight. “Not anywhere in the area where the alligator is at but still probably.”

