Warm and humid with scattered showers today

Today brings us “air you can wear”! The humidity will stay very high through the afternoon and evening, and we’ll be in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon. While not everyone gets rain, some of us could see heavy downpours. Rain chances will decrease tonight. Only isolated showers are expected. We’ll drop into the low 70s by Wednesday morning.

This warm and muggy pattern will last through the week. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will have the chance of hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity.

Mother’s Day Weekend could be even warmer. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s on the coast, but some inland areas could hit 90. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.