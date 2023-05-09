Tuesday’s Forecast

Warm and humid weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. Today’s temperatures start off in the 70s in the morning and wind up in the 80s by this afternoon. Plan on another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms across our region. So, not much has changed from yesterday. With this kind of pattern with wet weather popping up in random locations, it is too unpredictable to tell exactly which towns will see rain and which counties will stay dry.

