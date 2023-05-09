WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

Not much has changed in our weather pattern since yesterday. Plan on another warm and humid day with scattered showers & t-storms across our region.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Warm and humid weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. Today’s temperatures start off in the 70s in the morning and wind up in the 80s by this afternoon. Plan on another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms across our region. So, not much has changed from yesterday. With this kind of pattern with wet weather popping up in random locations, it is too unpredictable to tell exactly which towns will see rain and which counties will stay dry.

