Ocean Springs city leaders to file temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - At a specially-called meeting Tuesday afternoon, Ocean Springs city leaders announced they are filing a temporary restraining order against The Scratch Kitchen, the downtown restaurant where a mass shooting killed one person and injured six Friday night.

The temporary restraining order will be filed Wednesday, heard in court Friday, and would then prevent the restaurant from reopening for 10 days.

Next, the city will be seeking a permanent restraining order “for The Scratch Kitchen to stop business and not be able to reopen at that location,” according to Mayor Kenny Holloway at the meeting.

City leaders are in talks with Ocean Springs Police about enlarging police presence in the downtown area. Leaders are also looking into other legal action to take against The Scratch Kitchen, as well as creating a task force with local business owners to discuss security concerns.

City Hall was packed with citizens Tuesday afternoon, many expressing their concerns with WLOX News. A group is being organized to present their issues to city leaders with a unified voice.

Friday nights, shots rang out at The Scratch Kitchen around 11 p.m. The shooting left 19-year-old Chayse Harmon of Moss Point dead and injured six others. Police confirmed Tuesday all victims had gunshot wounds.

Two of those victims are still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon. We don’t yet have an update on their conditions.

A suspect is in custody, charged with 1st degree murder. The name of that suspect hasn’t been released at this time.

The city says this isn’t the first incident at The Scratch Kitchen; they also cite previous occupancy issues and domestic issues.

Ocean Springs Police still ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898.

