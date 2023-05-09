WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss

The family of Chase Harmon is left to question why The Scratch Kitchen operated past full capacity.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “When I would see him, I would say ‘hey Chet’ and he would just smile,” said Latoya Stewart. “It’s the smile you would never forget.”

Stewart is the cousin of 19-year-old Chase Harmon who died in a shooting at a Cinco de Mayo party at The Scratch Kitchen. The teen was a student at Moss Point who scored a 26 on his ACT while participating in numerous sports like baseball.

“When you see him walk into a room, you also felt him as well,” said Stewart. “He left that type of impression on you just by his smile.”

Stewart says when they received the phone call of his death, she didn’t believe it because Harmon was the type of person that would stay to himself and out of trouble.

“I just kept telling her, ‘No, it can’t be Chase because he doesn’t go anywhere,’” said Stewart. “Even when we have family functions he might come by and say, ‘Hey can you make me a plate?’ He will get his plate and will go back home to play his game, that’s just him.”

“I’ve been in this family for 14-plus years. I watched him and his sisters grow up,” said Stewart. “So, I know the person he is and to speak on their behalf I know that’s not him.”

Now, the family is demanding answers as to why the restaurant operated past capacity that day.

“The level of capacity that was in that club to begin with shouldn’t have been,” said Stewart. “The videos that I’ve seen with no elbow room, you can’t even turn around and breathe if you want to shouldn’t have been.”

With the family now preparing a new reality with Chase, Stewart says Harmon’s killer doesn’t realize the damage he has done to the family.

“It’s senseless. There shouldn’t be a reason where you can’t go out and have fun without knowing you won’t come back home. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about if my kids go out will they come back,” said Stewart. ”He left a mark that everybody in this room will forever be scared.”

Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen will have a special meeting tomorrow to discuss possible legal actions against The Scratch Kitchen.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
Kobe Smith
UPDATE: Runaway Pass Christian boy returns home safe
Friday night's deadly shooting in Ocean Springs marked the seventh shooting in seven days...
What’s happening? Seven days, seven shootings, five deaths in South Mississippi
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Emmanuel Baptist Church is inviting people to come out Tuesday at 6 p.m. to pray for peace.
Ocean Springs church praying following deadly shooting

Latest News

Bay St. Louis community led town hall for youth engagement
Community leaders promote youth engagement during town hall meeting
Citizens now have a say on the city's future.
Bay St. Louis city leaders working on plan to develop city over next two decades
Mississippi has highest grocery tax in the country
Mississippi’s grocery tax remains the highest in the country
Downtown businesses discuss what security measures they have in place to keep crimes like this...
Ocean Springs shooting suspect still awaiting extradition; city officials mulling over next steps