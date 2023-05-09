Community leaders promote youth engagement during town hall meeting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As this string of mass shootings and gun violence continues to rock the coast, local leaders are coming together to discuss ways to keep teens safe.

It’s especially important as summer approaches.

“We can’t stop things we can’t control, but we can put some precautions in place, from occurring again and and again and again,” said Dr. Greg Barabino, president of the Hancock County NAACP.

Barabino led a town hall discussion on ways to effectively prevent violence in the Bay St. Louis community.

“It happens every single day. It was a new shooting in Texas, Houston, everywhere. I think they community may be a little alarmed and a disconnected. Until a tragedy hits, they take for granted something like that can happen,” said Barabino.

The goal is protecting residents of the bay, starting with its most vulnerable.

“We young and we still have stuff to live for and the violence not it,” said Buddy Self, a Bay St. Louis teen.

“Tonight, I’m going to be talking about things in place that have been in place to make sure these youth have something supervised or safe place they can be,” said Barabino.

This comes as the community continues to heal after two teens were killed in a mass shooting in April.

It’ll be a wide-spread effort across the Hancock County NAACP and other organizations.

“Me and the five branches in the gulf coast, we’re going to do a teen summit quarterly. We’re going to bring the kids together and give them a platform,” said Barabino.

Youth will also be given resources and learn of the mentorship, Dedicated Men Mentoring.

“Some of the creative kids, give them a platform to sing and dance and be entrepreneurs and things of that nature,” said Barabino.

It’s all about building more positive outlets for teens and ensuring their safety.

