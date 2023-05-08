TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 before Rodriguez St. EX 2

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Motorists are being advised to use caution following an incident on I-110 northbound just before Rodriguez Street.

According to MDOT, delays are expected to last through 5:30 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and reduce speeds when driving in wet conditions.

