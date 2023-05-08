TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 before Rodriguez St. EX 2
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Motorists are being advised to use caution following an incident on I-110 northbound just before Rodriguez Street.
According to MDOT, delays are expected to last through 5:30 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and reduce speeds when driving in wet conditions.
Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.
Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.