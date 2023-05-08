WLOX Careers
Round 3 in MHSAA Baseball Playoffs set; Softball Playoffs near semifinals

State championships will be held at Trustmark Park and USM Softball Complex.
State championships will be held at Trustmark Park and USM Softball Complex.(WLOX)
By Dylan Jones
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer weather and higher temperatures are now here, which can mean only one thing: playoff baseball and softball on the Gulf Coast. Brackets for both sports are nearing their climaxes.

In baseball, many coastal team saw their runs come to a halt over the weekend, the latest being Pass Christian after dropping Game 3 with Newton County on Sunday. Along with the start of Round 3, this week will also see Gulfport host the conclusion of their series with Warren Central.

Here is a list of this week’s upcoming matchups (rankings via SBLive):

CLASSAWAY TEAMHOME TEAMTIME
6AWarren Central#19 GulfportMonday, 6 p.m. (Round 2, series tied 1-1)
5APicayuneEast CentralTuesday, 7 p.m.
5A#23 Vancleave#2 West JonesTuesday, 7 p.m.
4A#7 PurvisStoneTuesday, 7 p.m.
3ASeminarySt. StanislausTuesday, 7 p.m.
1AEnterpriseResurrectionTuesday, 7 p.m.

eliminated in Round 2: Biloxi, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pearl River Central, Pass Christian, Bay

In softball, two Coast teams will meet in the 5A South State Championship following George County’s sweep of Florence; the Lady Rebels will face the winner of Game 3 between East Central and Vancleave. St. Patrick will also finish their series against Clarkdale, with the winner advancing to the 3A South State Championship.

CLASSAWAY TEAMHOME TEAMTIME/LEAD
5AEast CentralVancleaveMonday, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
5AFlorence#8 George CountyGC advances, 2-0
3AClarkdaleSt. PatrickMonday, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

eliminated in Round 3: Harrison Central, Hancock

For more information on brackets, ticket prices, locations and times, visit MHSAA’s website.

Baseball state championships will be held at Trustmark Park in Pearl; softball state championships will be held at Southern Miss Softball Complex in Hattiesburg.

