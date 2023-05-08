Round 3 in MHSAA Baseball Playoffs set; Softball Playoffs near semifinals

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer weather and higher temperatures are now here, which can mean only one thing: playoff baseball and softball on the Gulf Coast. Brackets for both sports are nearing their climaxes.

In baseball, many coastal team saw their runs come to a halt over the weekend, the latest being Pass Christian after dropping Game 3 with Newton County on Sunday. Along with the start of Round 3, this week will also see Gulfport host the conclusion of their series with Warren Central.

Here is a list of this week’s upcoming matchups (rankings via SBLive):

CLASS AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM TIME 6A Warren Central #19 Gulfport Monday, 6 p.m. (Round 2, series tied 1-1) 5A Picayune East Central Tuesday, 7 p.m. 5A #23 Vancleave #2 West Jones Tuesday, 7 p.m. 4A #7 Purvis Stone Tuesday, 7 p.m. 3A Seminary St. Stanislaus Tuesday, 7 p.m. 1A Enterprise Resurrection Tuesday, 7 p.m.

eliminated in Round 2: Biloxi, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pearl River Central, Pass Christian, Bay

In softball, two Coast teams will meet in the 5A South State Championship following George County’s sweep of Florence; the Lady Rebels will face the winner of Game 3 between East Central and Vancleave. St. Patrick will also finish their series against Clarkdale, with the winner advancing to the 3A South State Championship.

CLASS AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM TIME/LEAD 5A East Central Vancleave Monday, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1) 5A Florence #8 George County GC advances, 2-0 3A Clarkdale St. Patrick Monday, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

eliminated in Round 3: Harrison Central, Hancock

For more information on brackets, ticket prices, locations and times, visit MHSAA’s website.

Baseball state championships will be held at Trustmark Park in Pearl; softball state championships will be held at Southern Miss Softball Complex in Hattiesburg.

