Round 3 in MHSAA Baseball Playoffs set; Softball Playoffs near semifinals
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer weather and higher temperatures are now here, which can mean only one thing: playoff baseball and softball on the Gulf Coast. Brackets for both sports are nearing their climaxes.
In baseball, many coastal team saw their runs come to a halt over the weekend, the latest being Pass Christian after dropping Game 3 with Newton County on Sunday. Along with the start of Round 3, this week will also see Gulfport host the conclusion of their series with Warren Central.
Here is a list of this week’s upcoming matchups (rankings via SBLive):
|CLASS
|AWAY TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|TIME
|6A
|Warren Central
|#19 Gulfport
|Monday, 6 p.m. (Round 2, series tied 1-1)
|5A
|Picayune
|East Central
|Tuesday, 7 p.m.
|5A
|#23 Vancleave
|#2 West Jones
|Tuesday, 7 p.m.
|4A
|#7 Purvis
|Stone
|Tuesday, 7 p.m.
|3A
|Seminary
|St. Stanislaus
|Tuesday, 7 p.m.
|1A
|Enterprise
|Resurrection
|Tuesday, 7 p.m.
eliminated in Round 2: Biloxi, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pearl River Central, Pass Christian, Bay
In softball, two Coast teams will meet in the 5A South State Championship following George County’s sweep of Florence; the Lady Rebels will face the winner of Game 3 between East Central and Vancleave. St. Patrick will also finish their series against Clarkdale, with the winner advancing to the 3A South State Championship.
|CLASS
|AWAY TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|TIME/LEAD
|5A
|East Central
|Vancleave
|Monday, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
|5A
|Florence
|#8 George County
|GC advances, 2-0
|3A
|Clarkdale
|St. Patrick
|Monday, 6 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
eliminated in Round 3: Harrison Central, Hancock
For more information on brackets, ticket prices, locations and times, visit MHSAA’s website.
Baseball state championships will be held at Trustmark Park in Pearl; softball state championships will be held at Southern Miss Softball Complex in Hattiesburg.
