One injured following weekend shooting in Biloxi

The alleged shooter has been identified and it cooperating fully with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has been left to recover in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a shooting on Saturday in Biloxi.

According to a press release sent out by Biloxi PD, officers were called to the 14000 block of Lorraine Road in reference to a shooting. It was there that they located the victim; medical assistance was provided and later taken to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

The alleged shooter has been identified and it cooperating fully with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

