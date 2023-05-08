Ocean Springs shooting suspect still awaiting extradition; city officials mulling over next steps

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect is in custody and awaiting an extradition hearing — that’s the latest update from Ocean Springs Police Department in its investigation of Friday night’s mass shooting at The Scratch Kitchen in downtown.

OSPD told WLOX News that the suspect’s name is not being released yet, but they did confirm that the suspect is 22-years-old and, according to witnesses, frequented Moss Point and Pascagoula. Police also said that other law enforcement agencies report that the suspect is known to have gang affiliation.

Despite the suspect being behind bars, the investigation is not any easier for detectives.

“Once he has his hearing, if he waives extradition, then we’ll make arrangements to get him,” said Captain Ryan LeMaire of Ocean Springs Police Department. “If he doesn’t waive extradition, then we’ll go through the process of getting a warrant from the governor. That’s kind of a more lengthy process. We’ve been through it before. But we’ll eventually get him back over here. We still have tons of witnesses to interview. We’re going through all the evidence we collected. This is a huge undertaking, a massive investigation. ATF, FBI, Jackson County, Biloxi -- I mean, everyone is pitching in to help. It’s a team effort.”

As for a motive, police are still trying to wrap their head around why someone would commit such a senseless act of violence.

“I don’t know what would go through someone’s head to even contemplate doing something like this,” LeMaire said. “You just killed someone. There’s a multitude of other people injured. There’s 200 people around you. What are you thinking?”

Now, preventing similar chaos in the future is the focus of city leaders and business owners. Security at night life hot spots is at the forefront of the discussion.

Rooftop Bar is just down the road from Scratch Kitchen. The owners told WLOX News, keeping everyone safe has been the goal since the doors opened.

“Since day one, we’ve always had 24 cameras that cover every angle of our business, all three levels,” said Bill Yockey, Nicaud Restaurant Group’s regional manager. “We also have a third party security team that covers the door with two guards at the entry point and then we have three guards that roam the business throughout the evening looking for situations before they escalate into anything. We have the first level that a lot of people will enjoy dinner and dining with the taco restaurant menu. Then we have people that go party upstairs. We make sure to keep it below 200 people at all times. At the door with our security, we have ID scanners so we control the flow of people that come in up to the third floor.”

Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen called a special meeting Tuesday at noon. WLOX will be at that meeting to report on what is said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.