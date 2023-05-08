Monday’s Forecast

Winds from the Gulf will continue to keep us in a warm and humid pattern with no signs of any cooldowns on the way. Even though the calendar still says Spring, our pattern will have some hints of Summer. On that note, we could see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms later today. And some of that wet weather may linger into the evening and tonight. As is typical, this hit-or-miss rain activity will occur in random locations so it is too unpredictable to tell exactly which towns will get wet and which ones will stay dry. One thing that’s much easier to tell is the temperature: we’ll be on the warm side all day with morning temperatures in the 70s and afternoon highs in the 80s. Because of the high humidity, the heat index may reach the upper 80s to near 90 across parts of our area by this afternoon so it’ll feel hotter than what the thermometer may be reasing.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.