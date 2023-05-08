WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Feeling a bit like summer this week

Feeling a bit like summer this week.
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hello, high humidity! The rest of Monday is going to be warm and muggy. We’ll see some peeks of sun this afternoon, and most of us on the coast will be in the low 80s. The mid to upper 80s are possible north of I-10. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

Tonight will remain muggy, and we’ll only cool down into the low 70s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will remain very warm and humid. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80 each afternoon. Each day will feature a chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

We’ll keep this pattern going into Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be a little lower, but a few stray showers and storms will be possible.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
Kobe Smith
UPDATE: Runaway Pass Christian boy returns home safe
Friday night's deadly shooting in Ocean Springs marked the seventh shooting in seven days...
What’s happening? Seven days, seven shootings, five deaths in South Mississippi
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Emmanuel Baptist Church is inviting people to come out Tuesday at 6 p.m. to pray for peace.
Ocean Springs church praying following deadly shooting

Latest News

Feeling a bit like summer this week.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
Nothing but 80s on the thermometer this week. Some areas north of I-10 could be close to 90...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Even though the calendar still says Spring, our pattern will have some hints of Summer. On that...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast