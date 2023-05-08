Feeling a bit like summer this week.

Hello, high humidity! The rest of Monday is going to be warm and muggy. We’ll see some peeks of sun this afternoon, and most of us on the coast will be in the low 80s. The mid to upper 80s are possible north of I-10. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

Tonight will remain muggy, and we’ll only cool down into the low 70s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will remain very warm and humid. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80 each afternoon. Each day will feature a chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

We’ll keep this pattern going into Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be a little lower, but a few stray showers and storms will be possible.

