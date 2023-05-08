WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Fallen K-9 Officer Exo to be honored at memorial in Washington, D.C.

Officer Exo, a K-9 unit killed in the line of duty last June, is to be honored during Police Week at our nation’s capital on Thursday.
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Officer Exo, a K-9 unit killed in the line of duty last June, is to be honored during Police Week at our nation’s capital on Thursday.

Ahead of the memorial, we’re taking a look back tonight at some of his handler’s favorite moments with the pup as he served Pascagoula. The community came together to say their goodbyes last year.

“I’ve always been an animal lover, but I didn’t realize I was that close to him as I was,” said Officer James Prisock. “It took a toll on me for a while.

It was late last June when he and his K-9 partner Exo were tracking over a mile through the woods for an armed man on the run. He said it was Exo who initially found their suspect, but in this case, with far less than a reward.

Prisock says the gunman fatally shot the pup twice in the chest.

“The amount of people that still come up to me that I don’t know and tell me how sorry they are for me and how there’s just no words to describe how they felt when it all happened, that means a lot to me.”

Since Exo’s passing, the community donated bulletproof vests for the dogs, providing handlers with a newfound peace of mind.

“Where Exo was shot and killed, he would’ve been protected had he had this vest,” said Officer Prisock.

While they can’t go back in time, they can mark his memory for generations to come.

“The dog’s name is going to be placed on a memorial,” said Police Chief Matt Chapman.

Chief Chapman is organizing the team’s trip to the capital.

“The outpouring of people just, you know, I didn’t know people love dogs that much,” he said. “But, we’ve had, you know, pictures sent, paintings of him.”

“It’s amazing,” said Prisock.

The memorial service will also include a wreath-lying ceremony to honor Exo’s memory, along with many other fallen badged pups.

“All of our K-9s get this attached to us, and that’s probably why it was so hard, because Exo was the same way,” said Prisock.

He heads to D.C. on Tuesday for his final salute to Officer Exo.

National Police Week events begin Wednesday. This Police K-9 Memorial will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
Police in Ocean Springs say the man shown in these surveillance photos has been ruled out as a...
UPDATE: Man in surveillance photo ruled out as suspect in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Friday night's deadly shooting in Ocean Springs marked the seventh shooting in seven days...
What’s happening? Seven days, seven shootings, five deaths in South Mississippi
Kobe Smith
UPDATE: Runaway Pass Christian boy returns home safe
Thomas Jason Scruggs, 43
Harrison Co. man arrested after scamming woman out of $3,000

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.7.23
Hot, humid summer-like feel this week, storms possible
Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.7.23
Summer-like feel this week; potentially stormy at times
Back Bay’s Executive Director, James Pennington, says he’s proud of the agency’s past...
Back Bay Mission celebrates one hundred years of serving the South Mississippi community
Ocean Springs church praying following deadly shooting