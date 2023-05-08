Fallen K-9 Officer Exo to be honored at memorial in Washington, D.C.

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Officer Exo, a K-9 unit killed in the line of duty last June, is to be honored during Police Week at our nation’s capital on Thursday.

Ahead of the memorial, we’re taking a look back tonight at some of his handler’s favorite moments with the pup as he served Pascagoula. The community came together to say their goodbyes last year.

“I’ve always been an animal lover, but I didn’t realize I was that close to him as I was,” said Officer James Prisock. “It took a toll on me for a while.

It was late last June when he and his K-9 partner Exo were tracking over a mile through the woods for an armed man on the run. He said it was Exo who initially found their suspect, but in this case, with far less than a reward.

Prisock says the gunman fatally shot the pup twice in the chest.

“The amount of people that still come up to me that I don’t know and tell me how sorry they are for me and how there’s just no words to describe how they felt when it all happened, that means a lot to me.”

Since Exo’s passing, the community donated bulletproof vests for the dogs, providing handlers with a newfound peace of mind.

“Where Exo was shot and killed, he would’ve been protected had he had this vest,” said Officer Prisock.

While they can’t go back in time, they can mark his memory for generations to come.

“The dog’s name is going to be placed on a memorial,” said Police Chief Matt Chapman.

Chief Chapman is organizing the team’s trip to the capital.

“The outpouring of people just, you know, I didn’t know people love dogs that much,” he said. “But, we’ve had, you know, pictures sent, paintings of him.”

“It’s amazing,” said Prisock.

The memorial service will also include a wreath-lying ceremony to honor Exo’s memory, along with many other fallen badged pups.

“All of our K-9s get this attached to us, and that’s probably why it was so hard, because Exo was the same way,” said Prisock.

He heads to D.C. on Tuesday for his final salute to Officer Exo.

National Police Week events begin Wednesday. This Police K-9 Memorial will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m.

