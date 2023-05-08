WLOX Careers
Entergy worker discovers skeletal remains in field in Pearl

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Skeletal remains were discovered in a field in Pearl Monday afternoon.

According to Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap, an Entergy worker made the discovery around 1:52 p.m. near the intersection of North Pearson Road.

At this time, officials are working to identify the remains and notify the next of kin.

No cause or manner of death was given.

