Entergy worker discovers skeletal remains in field in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Skeletal remains were discovered in a field in Pearl Monday afternoon.

According to Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap, an Entergy worker made the discovery around 1:52 p.m. near the intersection of North Pearson Road.

At this time, officials are working to identify the remains and notify the next of kin.

No cause or manner of death was given.

