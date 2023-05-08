WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Body found in park in Connecticut

Police in Norwich, Connecticut, said they are conducting an investigation inside a park.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A WFSB crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

The crew was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
Kobe Smith
UPDATE: Runaway Pass Christian boy returns home safe
Friday night's deadly shooting in Ocean Springs marked the seventh shooting in seven days...
What’s happening? Seven days, seven shootings, five deaths in South Mississippi
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Police in Ocean Springs say the man shown in these surveillance photos has been ruled out as a...
UPDATE: Man in surveillance photo ruled out as suspect in Ocean Springs mass shooting

Latest News

The vigil comes after a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother in Utah before...
Community holds vigil for couple targeted in shooting
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk
Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
FILE - Brian Hackel, right, an overdose prevention specialist, helps Steven Baez, a client...
US backs study of safe injection sites for overdose prevention
Nothing but 80s on the thermometer this week. Some areas north of I-10 could be close to 90...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast