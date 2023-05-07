Warm and humid today. Not as much rain expected.

For some of us, we’ve seen a little fog this morning. It will clear by the middle of the morning, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. A few showers can’t be ruled out, but we won’t see nearly as much rain today. It will be a little muggy, too.

Patchy fog will develop again tonight, and we won’t cool down too much. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday afternoon will have the chance for hit or miss showers and storms. It will stay warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll keep this pattern going into Wednesday and Thursday. Each day will have the chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will stay in the mid 80s.

