Ole Miss’s Harris sets SEC record with home runs

Calvin Harris hits four homeruns against Missouri. (Ole Miss Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WTOK) - Ole Miss junior, Calvin Harris, hit four homeruns in the Rebels 20-12 win over Missouri breaking two records.

Harris hit four homers including a grand slam and set the program record for most home run in a single game.

He also is the first player in SEC history to score four homers in a conference game.

Ole Miss takes the series against Missouri.

