Ole Miss’s Harris sets SEC record with home runs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WTOK) - Ole Miss junior, Calvin Harris, hit four homeruns in the Rebels 20-12 win over Missouri breaking two records.

Harris hit four homers including a grand slam and set the program record for most home run in a single game.

He also is the first player in SEC history to score four homers in a conference game.

🚨 PROGRAM RECORD 🚨



FOUR HOME RUNS for @Calvin_Harris33 pic.twitter.com/B5t16GgEow — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 6, 2023

Ole Miss takes the series against Missouri.

