Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ole Miss student was arrested and charged after he was accused of making threats to faculty and staff.

A university spokesperson said campus police were called about the alleged threats on April 27.

Officers found Kendrick Ford, 36, immediately after the incident and started an investigation. He has since been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Ford was arrested earlier this week by the University Police Department.

He remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

