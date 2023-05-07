WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day held in Hancock County

The free event was held at the Hancock County Arena and Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Hancock County hosted a drop-off site for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. The free event was held at the Hancock County Arena and Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is held annually to help people whole live in the area carefully dispose of unsafe materials.

“These types of events help keep our waters clean,” says Jeff Loftus, event coordinator. “It’s also gives the residents an opportunity to get rid of items so the county road department will not have to spend all of their time picking it up out of the roadways.”

People were able to drop off products containing toxic chemicals, including flammable liquids, aerosol cans, cooking oils, appliances and more. Nearly three hundred people showed up to the Fairgrounds this year.

Despite South Mississippi being hit hard with thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, Loftus says he was shocked with the turnout.

“I’m surprised that we’ve had a steady flow,” he said. “We we’re really concerned about the rain; we had some challenges getting this even set up due to a lot of conflict in schedules with contractors and our venue. So, we’re really happy; we have a good turnout, volunteers and the county always comes through. It’s a collective community group that makes this happen.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal downtown Ocean Springs shooting in custody
Police in Ocean Springs say the man shown in these surveillance photos has been ruled out as a...
UPDATE: Man in surveillance photo ruled out as suspect in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Thomas Jason Scruggs, 43
Harrison Co. man arrested after scamming woman out of $3,000
Andrew Luckhurst is charged with first degree murder after Becky Endres was found dead at...
Mississippi murder victim had Florida protection order against ex-boyfriend now charged with killing her
Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.6.23
Less stormy Sunday
Officials believe the shooting was gang-related.
Suspect in fatal downtown Ocean Springs shooting in custody
Kobe Smith
Officials asking for assistance in locating runaway Pass Christian boy
Friday night's deadly shooting in Ocean Springs marked the seventh shooting in seven days...
What’s happening? Seven days, seven shootings, five deaths in South Mississippi