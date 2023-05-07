Back Bay Mission celebrates one hundred years of serving the South Mississippi Community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a week filled with celebrations in South Mississippi for local businesses, including staple food pantry Back Bay Mission that’s celebrating its one-hundred-year anniversary.

The Biloxi-based non-profit organization was launched in 1922 and has helped thousands of people in need around the Gulf Coast.

Back Bay’s Executive Director, James Pennington, says he’s proud of the agency’s past accomplishments, and knows the future is bright.

“I have a lot of thoughts about what’s the vision of Back Bay, and then also today, we had U.C.C., or United Church of Christ, service on the coast since 1974, and part of it is the beginning of something,” says Pennington.

Sunday Service was held at the Micah Day Center in Biloxi. People from all walks of life came together to fellowship, singing classic hymns like Save the World, This Little Light of Mine, and Wade in the Water as they worshipped alongside each other.

“If you were in this room today it was incredible to see homeless intermingled with housed,” Sarah Smith, Back Bay Mission Director of Client Services. “And, intermingled with people from all over the United States worshiping together regardless of gender or race. It was all just an equitable experience and that’s what I see Back Bay Mission as.”

Back Bay has had many achievements over the years, but Pennington says there’s one that he finds most gratifying.

“I am most proud that we hit a capital campaign that hit over a million dollars,” he says.

Looking toward the future, the team is calling on the community for support.

“If you can’t give money, give time,” says Smith. “Come up and volunteer, be a part of the community. Come up and have conversations. It doesn’t have to be a lot; it can be the smallest thing that’s so special to people.”

Back Bay Mission has served nearly four thousand people over the last few years. Smith says those interested in volunteering can sign up on their website at thebackbaymission.com.

