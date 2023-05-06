WLOX Careers
WATCH LIVE: Severe weather moving across South Mississippi

Meteorologist Taylor Graham is giving live updates on the severe weather moving across South...
Meteorologist Taylor Graham is giving live updates on the severe weather moving across South Mississippi.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Meteorologist Taylor Graham is giving live updates on the severe weather moving across South Mississippi. Please note, while the radar is live, you may not always hear audio. Taylor will chime in as she receives new information to share.

You can watch live here on WLOX.com, on the WLOX News app, or on our WLOX streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Firestick, and Apple TV.

