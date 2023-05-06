UPDATE: Man in surveillance photo ruled out as suspect in Ocean Springs mass shooting

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Ocean Springs say the man shown in these surveillance photos has been ruled out as a suspect in the shooting.

Police are still asking anyone with information on Friday night’s deadly mass shooting at The Scratch Kitchen to call investigators at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Chayse Harmon, 19, of Moss Point lost his life in the shooting. Six others were injured, but it’s unclear just how serious those injuries were.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.