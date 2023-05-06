WLOX Careers
Salvation Army Family Store helps to fund company’s social services

The store is a one-stop shop for those living on a budget.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Books, DVDs, furniture and clothes can all be found at The Salvation Army Family Store in Gulfport. The store is a one-stop shop for those living on a budget.

“If you’re looking to save a buck or start a little project and don’t want to waste a lot of money, you can come here and find a great find,” said Morgan Shiyou.

Shiyou is the Salvation Army’s marketing coordinator and says everything in the store comes from donations. When the store receives donations, it makes its way through the warehouse room to being on display where workers can begin to label prices.

“Our family store manager does a lot of research,” said Shiyou. “She’ll look on Amazon, eBay and a lot of different stores to determine what’s the lowest price and the best value and what we can get in return.”

Shiyou says having the store located next to Highway 49 is the perfect spot to grab some attention.

“Everybody in Gulfport passes 49,” said Shiyou. “You’re passing this store right by the Enterprise and Rent-A-Center, so you just see that sign and see our sign, so you know where to turn in.”

The store, however, has one major benefit to the community: all proceeds from the store will go straight into the company’s social services programs. These programs can help people who may be struggling to get back on their feet.

“We can help people find jobs. We have programs for job placement and career development. We can help people buy a class. Sometimes, people just need an I.D so they can start applying for jobs, you have to have an I.D. Just basic needs that some people just don’t have,” said Shiyou. “If we can make your life easier and give you a hand up, that is what we want to do.”

If you would like to donate to the Family store or even apply to become a volunteer, you can do so at the store or any Salvation Army location.

