PHOTO: Police release picture of suspect in Ocean Springs mass shooting

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you recognize the man in this photo? Investigators in Ocean Springs say these surveillance photos show the suspected gunman in Friday night’s deadly mass shooting at The Scratch Kitchen.

If you can identify this person, or have any information that could help investigators narrow their search, you're asked to call Ocean Springs Police at 228-875-2211. (Ocean Springs Police Department)

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Chayse Harmon, 19, of Moss Point lost his life in the shooting. Six others were injured, but it’s unclear just how serious those injuries were.

