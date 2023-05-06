WLOX Careers
PHOTO: Police release picture of suspect in Ocean Springs mass shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you recognize the man in this photo? Investigators in Ocean Springs say these surveillance photos show the suspected gunman in Friday night’s deadly mass shooting at The Scratch Kitchen.

If you can identify this person, or have any information that could help investigators narrow...
If you can identify this person, or have any information that could help investigators narrow their search, you're asked to call Ocean Springs Police at 228-875-2211.(Ocean Springs Police Department)

If you can identify this person, or have any information that could help investigators narrow their search, you’re asked to call Ocean Springs Police at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Chayse Harmon, 19, of Moss Point lost his life in the shooting. Six others were injured, but it’s unclear just how serious those injuries were.

