One dead, six injured in downtown Ocean Springs mass shooting

The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on Government Street.(James Ball)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead and six others are recovering from injuries after a shooting in downtown Ocean Springs Friday night. It happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on Government Street.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock identified the victim as Chase Harmon, 19, of Moss Point.

The Scratch Kitchen is in a busy section of downtown bars and restaurants usually packed on nights and weekends. Cinco de Mayo celebrations also drew a big crowd Friday night.

Witnesses on social media recounted their efforts to help the victim as they waited for first responders to arrive. One person described holding his t-shirt over the wound of one victim, and comforting a family member of another victim.

Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime scene tape as investigators work the scene.

Early Saturday morning, the Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime scene tape as investigators work the scene.(WLOX)
The area around The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs was roped off with crime scene tape as investigators work the scene.(WLOX)

The Ocean Springs shooting marks the sixth shooting in seven days in South Mississippi. Four of those shootings involved fatalities.

WLOX News will have more on this story later today.

