Officials asking for assistance in locating runaway Pass Christian boy

Kobe Smith
Kobe Smith(Pass Christian Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian Police Department is asking to public to help locate Kobe Smith after his parents said he never came inside after getting off the school bus on May 3.

According to officials, Kobe is 5′3″ and weighs around 85 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black hoodie, black shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pass Christian PD at 228-452-3327 or your nearest police department. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

