Hope Haven Advocacy Center hosts cookoff fundraiser

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hope Haven Advocacy Center hosted its second-annual Taco Fiesta.

The money raised will go towards helping children who’ve been abused across the state of Mississippi.

To help donate to the cause during today’s event, people had the chance to buy a wristband and sample tacos from different vendors.

Hope Haven is hoping raise $2,000 to help children.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.