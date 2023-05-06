WLOX Careers
Hope Haven Advocacy Center hosts cookoff fundraiser

The money raised will go towards helping children who’ve been abused across the state of Mississippi.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hope Haven Advocacy Center hosted its second-annual Taco Fiesta.

To help donate to the cause during today’s event, people had the chance to buy a wristband and sample tacos from different vendors.

Hope Haven is hoping raise $2,000 to help children.

