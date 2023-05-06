Hancock County community holds candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County and Bay St. Louis community mourning together after two teens were killed in a prom afterparty.

Families and friends of De’Arreis Smith and Haley Stamper held a candlelight vigil in their honor.

Diamondhead City Hall was illuminated as loved ones prepare to send their final farewells.

Relatives said the community has shown a tremendous amount of support following the horrific incident.

They’ll also continue to bring awareness to gun violence.

“We want them to know. We want everybody to know that we love them and we miss them. We are really advocates for them because our hearts ache because of the senseless crimes and the mass shootings. We can’t emphasize that enough. Our hearts ache because they should be here with us. They had promising futures, both of them,”said Jacqueline Gordon, De’Arreis’s grandmother.

“At night is when it gets really hard, but we get through and we lean on each other,” said Rhonda Lawson, HaeLeigh’s cousin.

Funeral services of Haeleigh Stamper will be tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Bayou Talla Fellowship in Kiln.

De’Arreis Smith arrangements are still being finalized.

