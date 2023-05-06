Few strong storms possible this morning

While most of the morning has been quiet, we’ve been watching some strong to severe storms in Southeast Louisiana this morning. If these hold together, they’ll pass through South Mississippi between 10 AM and 1 PM. Hancock and Pearl River Counties have the higher chance of seeing gusts near 60 MPH and heavy rainfall. Some of these storms may weaken once they reach Highway 49. A few showers will linger into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances will decrease overnight tonight. It will be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will be a mostly dry day, but it will remain very warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

Monday and Tuesday will have a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. It will stay very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

