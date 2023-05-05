WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Morgan Wallen says he is ‘close’ to rescheduling concert date in Oxford

(AP Photo/John Locher)
(AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a controversial ending to his concert in Oxford, Mississippi, country music star Morgan Wallen has announced that he plans to reschedule the event.

On April 23, Wallen canceled day two of his Oxford show with a message stating he was unable to perform after losing his voice.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Wallen took to social media Thursday, saying that he wants to reschedule the event that took place inside Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“To everyone in Oxford, I just want to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down,” he said, revealing that his team is “close” to having a rescheduling date.

Wallen goes on to say that an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A study done by the University of Alabama showed a fortified designation increases the value of...
Fortified home project underway in Pass Christian
Together, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich and Gulfport’s Chief Administrator Officer Loenard Papania...
Biloxi, Gulfport discuss panhandling problems with Coast business owners
Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90...
Suspect identified, reward offered in Spring Break shooting
Hancock County remembers mass shooting victims
Family and friends remember victims of mass shooting in Hancock County

Latest News

Anthony Williams, a videographer working on the new documentary "Penitentiary at Parchman,"...
"Exposing Parchman": New documentary investigates Mississippi State Penitentiary
Chet Landry sat down with Richard Sterban from the Oak Ridge Boys ahead of the groups "Front...
Oak Ridge Boys set to take the stage at Hollywood Casino
FILE - Morgan Wallen. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
One lawsuit dismissed, one to be filed against Morgan Wallen, firm states
THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Part 2" Episode 2312 -- Pictured: (l-r) Holly Brand, Rachel...
Holly Brand competes in NBC’s The Voice knockout round