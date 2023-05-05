Harrison Co. man arrested after scamming woman out of $3,000

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thomas Jason Scruggs, 43, is under arrest on one count of felony false pretense after convincing one woman to wire him money as a “business investment.”

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the victim told investigators that Scruggs presented himself to her as a part owner of a company called iTech LLC. She then said that she transferred $3,000 to Scruggs as a business investment, but then found out Scruggs did not own the business.

After verifying Scruggs was not an owner, Harrison County investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Scruggs and later took him into custody at his residence. He was then taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Scruggs is being held in lieu of a $15,000 pending his initial appearance.

