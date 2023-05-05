WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Super Teachers
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Harrison Co. man arrested after scamming woman out of $3,000

Thomas Jason Scruggs, 43
Thomas Jason Scruggs, 43(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thomas Jason Scruggs, 43, is under arrest on one count of felony false pretense after convincing one woman to wire him money as a “business investment.”

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the victim told investigators that Scruggs presented himself to her as a part owner of a company called iTech LLC. She then said that she transferred $3,000 to Scruggs as a business investment, but then found out Scruggs did not own the business.

After verifying Scruggs was not an owner, Harrison County investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Scruggs and later took him into custody at his residence. He was then taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Scruggs is being held in lieu of a $15,000 pending his initial appearance.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Luckhurst is charged with first degree murder after Becky Endres was found dead at...
Mississippi murder victim had Florida protection order against ex-boyfriend now charged with killing her
Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
Brittney Miller, 36, is accused of taking $42,460.45 from the Agricola Parent Teacher...
Lucedale woman charged with stealing from school PTO
A study done by the University of Alabama showed a fortified designation increases the value of...
Fortified home project underway in Pass Christian

Latest News

Joining us now from the Department of Parks and Recreation Director, Donna Joseph and Veterans...
Happening May 6: Moss Point's River Jamboree
Joining us now to discuss what the annual concert will feature is Dan Saah from WCPR.
Happening May 6: CPR Fest at the Coast Coliesum
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant speaking as part of a recorded message on his website.
Gov. Bryant promised to release ‘all’ his welfare scandal-related texts. But some key ones are missing.
Andrew Luckhurst is charged with first degree murder after Becky Endres was found dead at...
Mississippi murder victim had Florida protection order against ex-boyfriend now charged with killing her