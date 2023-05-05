Gulfport salon’s ribbon cutting ceremony marks one year of business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A local salon celebrated a major milestone on Friday as it marks its one-year anniversary since opening in Gulfport.

Salon Five One Two kicked off its one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting and a celebration. The name “Five One Two” is something owners Laken North and Kailen Box came up with to solidify their partnership.

“My birthday is May 1 and her birthday is May 2, so that’s how we came to our name, Salon Five One Two,” said North.

The anniversary came on the same day that the World Health Organization decided that the pandemic no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The pandemic forced North to relocate after her sister’s business was force to shut down.

“I was looking to relocate and couldn’t decide on where I wanted to go, but Kailen and I always worked well together, and she and I decided to go into business together,” said North.

They had to close the salon for a month right when the pandemic started but then reopened.

“When we opened back up, we were flooded with clients trying to come in and get their hair done,” said North.

Both North and Box say they’re happy to know their community and customers will always be there for them and their business.

“People always want to look good, no matter if they are locked inside the house or able to go out,” said Box. “We feel very blessed that we have girls that flow right into our business, and we just want to support them in any way we can to bring them up and help be as successful as business owners.”

