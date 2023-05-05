WLOX Careers
Florida man charged with murder after woman found dead in Harrison County

Andrew Luckhurst is charged with first degree murder after Becky Endres was found dead at...
Andrew Luckhurst is charged with first degree murder after Becky Endres was found dead at Village Place Apartments Thursday night.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man visiting from Florida is now staying at the Harrison County Jail after being charged with first degree murder.

According the Sheriff Troy Peterson, a 911 call came in Thursday night around 9:30. When deputies arrived at the Village Place Apartments, they found a woman dead inside an apartment.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as Becky Endres, 62, who recently moved to South Mississippi from Florida. And while he’s unsure of her exact cause of death at this time, Switzer could see she suffered injuries that could have been from an assault.

The murder suspect, Andrew Luckhurst, was still at the scene when officials arrived.

Switzer said he and the victim knew each other in Florida, and that Luckhurst just arrived in recent days for a visit.

