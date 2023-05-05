WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis community unites for National Prayer Day following tragic weekend

Our Lady of the Gulf Deacon Mike Harris prayed over schools. No law enforcement officers, city leaders or school officials were present.
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A series of prayers were sent up from Bay St. Louis community members on National Prayer Day.

Matt McBride, a deacon at First Baptist Church, organized the devotional ceremony held in the heart of the city.

“I’ve told a number of people, ‘I don’t know whether we’ll have 12 people or 100 people, but even if it’s only 12 people, that’s 12 people more praying here on the steps of the courthouse than there usually is on a Thursday morning,’” McBride said.

Some took the moment of silence to remember the lives lost over the weekend during a mass shooting at a prom after-party and pray for those impacted the most.

“It was something I prayed about and have been praying about because I know a few people that were at the party, and they’re still really scared,” recent Hancock High graduate Layla Bendzlowicz said. “I’ve been praying over them for healing and the families.”

The first seven people to arrive were invited to lead a prayer addressing one topic of their choice: the government, military, media, businesses, schools, churches and families.

Resident Walter Beck prayed over the military.

“I don’t know how people do it without God in their hearts,” he told WLOX. “You just can’t convince me that there’s no God. You can’t convince me of that. He has been real in my life. He has been real in this community. He’s been real in this country and in our history.”

Beck is also mourning the loss of his daughter to COVID-19 about two years ago and the death of his mother-in-law just months prior.

“His own words said, ‘Pray without CeeCee’, so that’s what we try to do every day,” he said.

Whatever the reason or level of faith, calls for blessings rang out from the Bay.

No law enforcement officers, city leaders or school officials attended the ceremony.

