Back Bay Mission’s ‘Making Good Trouble’ conference celebrates 100 years, focuses on worldly issues

By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Back Bay Mission’s 100th anniversary celebration was more than just an extended party.

Friday’s “Making Good Trouble” conference featured seven different speakers covering a wide range of topics crucial to the nonprofit’s continuing mission. Outside of celebrating 100 years, the conference also addressed subjects such as racial equality and moving the church forward.

The Keynote speaker was John Dorhauer.

“In God’s eyes, the color of your skin, the shape of your body, your age, your gender identity, none of that matters,” said Dorhauer. “God looks at you and says, ‘You’re beautiful.’ So, the question for us is why can’t we look at each other that way? The last few years, this race animosity, this race hatred has grown even more intense. It’s time for us to pause, recommit to our love for all people and move that arc of history — as Dr. King used to say — forward again.”

While it may have been a celebration, the conference was a chance to look back and also focus on the present and the future.

