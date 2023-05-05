WLOX Careers
Back Bay Mission raises over $1 million to fight homelessness

Back Bay Mission is kicking off its 100th anniversary weekend.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Back Bay Mission is kicking off its 100th anniversary weekend. The celebration included the unveiling of funds collected from a yearlong capital campaign.

Back Bay Mission’s Executive Director James Pennington announced at a celebration in Ground Zero in Biloxi that the Mission raised over $1 million.

“The support has been overwhelming. Yes, and that support came from all over the country not just here on the coast,” Pennington said.

Funds from the campaign will go towards helping people who are struggling to stay off the streets.

“It was a lot of work over the last several months, but we were grateful. This will really do some good work on the coast here helping people that are unsheltered or in poverty,” Pennington said.

36 new homeless people have accessed the day center within the last month. Director of client services Sarah smith said the mission continues to see the number of people who need help increase.

Back Bay Mission helps the coast’s growing homeless population by providing services and valuable resources.

“We have a food pantry for the housed and homeless that people can use, and we help with greyhound bus tickets. We have a day center for the homeless where you can come in and get laundry mail, case management, take a shower . . . we provide clothing when you get a job,” Smith said.

Several people stopped by the mission to learn more on how the nonprofit helps change lives through a presentation called “In their Shoes.”

“Hurricane Katrina really affected people. We have one person here that lost his wife and all his children during hurricane Katrina. Yes, he’s an alcoholic but there’s always a behind it. It’s about providing resources, humanizing people and telling their stories,” Smith said.

