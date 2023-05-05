WLOX Careers
Artists paint new mural featuring large crab in Bay St. Louis

Artist Greg Noll and his wife Melissa accomplished the piece in less than one week.
Artist Greg Noll and his wife Melissa accomplished the piece in less than one week.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re out and about in Bay St. Louis, you may notice something “crabby”.

A new mural of a large, blue crab is now complete after finishing touches were made Thursday. You can catch a glimpse of it or snap a photo with it at Gallery 220 on Main Street.

Artist Greg Noll and his wife Melissa Noll accomplished the piece in less than one week.

According to Greg, the goal was to incorporate the city’s thriving seafood industry, as well as its annual Crab Festival.

“Just sitting here and hearing some of the people walk by and saying, ‘Oh, look at that’. You know, to me, that brings joy to me because it’s bringing joy to them,” Greg told WLOX.

Noll’s artwork stretches across the country. You can visit his Facebook page to check out more.

Crab Fest 2023 is June 30 through July 1.

