Artists paint new mural featuring large crab in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re out and about in Bay St. Louis, you may notice something “crabby”.

A new mural of a large, blue crab is now complete after finishing touches were made Thursday. You can catch a glimpse of it or snap a photo with it at Gallery 220 on Main Street.

Artist Greg Noll and his wife Melissa Noll accomplished the piece in less than one week.

According to Greg, the goal was to incorporate the city’s thriving seafood industry, as well as its annual Crab Festival.

“Just sitting here and hearing some of the people walk by and saying, ‘Oh, look at that’. You know, to me, that brings joy to me because it’s bringing joy to them,” Greg told WLOX.

Noll’s artwork stretches across the country. You can visit his Facebook page to check out more.

Crab Fest 2023 is June 30 through July 1.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.